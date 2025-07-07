Controversial Humanitarian Plan Aims to Restructure Gaza

A controversial plan by a U.S.-backed aid group proposes constructing large-scale 'Humanitarian Transit Areas' within and potentially outside of Gaza. The $2 billion project aims to provide temporary residence for Palestinians while altering the existing control in the region, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.

Although the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation denies the submission of such a proposal, expressing its focus on food distribution, concerns loom among Palestinian and humanitarian groups about potential forced relocations. The White House and U.S. State Department have remained silent on this issue.

The idea sparked a heated debate following U.S. President Trump's comments suggesting massive resettlements. While the plan's status is uncertain, the controversial concept remains a focal point of discussions on Gaza's humanitarian strategies.

