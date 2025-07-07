Rajya Sabha Chairman Calls for Action over Unaccounted Cash Allegations Involving Delhi High Court Judge
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has urged for a thorough investigation into allegations of unaccounted cash discovered at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma during a fire incident. Highlighting judicial accountability, he called for unity in addressing corruption, suggesting that political parties collaborate on an impeachment motion against the implicated judge.
In a stern call for action, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed the urgent need to investigate allegations of unaccounted cash found at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma, a former judge of the Delhi High Court. The discovery occurred during a fire incident, and Dhankhar has highlighted judicial integrity as a cornerstone of democracy.
Speaking at the National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Dhankhar emphasized that despite the limitations imposed by a 1990s Supreme Court ruling, there's an imperative to uphold the rule of law by addressing such allegations. He stressed the importance of protecting the judiciary while also ensuring accountability within the institution.
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju echoed these sentiments, advocating for a united front among political parties to initiate an impeachment motion against Justice Varma. With recent reforms bolstering transparency, Dhankhar underscored the evolving judicial landscape, urging courage in confronting institutional challenges to uphold democratic values.
(With inputs from agencies.)
