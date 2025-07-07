Left Menu

Delhi Police Nabs Key Member of Inter-State Gun-Running Syndicate

The Delhi Police Special Cell apprehended Sonu, an alleged firearms supplier linked to the Neeraj Bawana Gang, in Mumbai. Sonu had been evading capture for three years by relocating and assuming a new identity. His arrest follows the capture of an associate and the recovery of illegal arms in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 23:07 IST
Delhi Police Nabs Key Member of Inter-State Gun-Running Syndicate
Delhi Police Special Cell arrested an inter-state firearms supplier (Photo/Delhi Police Special Cell). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police Special Cell has successfully apprehended Sonu, a 34-year-old inter-state firearms supplier linked to the notorious Neeraj Bawana Gang. Hailing from Panipat, Haryana, Sonu has been evading capture for the past three years, having relocated to Mumbai to avoid the police dragnet.

In a development dating back to September 2022, police arrested Sachin, an associate of Sonu, along with an arsenal of illegal weapons, including four country-made pistols and 79 live cartridges. Sonu had been declared a proclaimed offender earlier this year by the courts and was a prime suspect in ongoing arms trafficking investigations.

Despite his efforts to disguise himself as a driver in Mumbai, Sonu's troubled past and involvement in the Neeraj Bawana Gang caught up with him. With accomplices believed to be abroad, the police are now expanding their investigation to unravel the full extent of this illegal arms syndicate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025