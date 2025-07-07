Delhi Police Nabs Key Member of Inter-State Gun-Running Syndicate

The Delhi Police Special Cell has successfully apprehended Sonu, a 34-year-old inter-state firearms supplier linked to the notorious Neeraj Bawana Gang. Hailing from Panipat, Haryana, Sonu has been evading capture for the past three years, having relocated to Mumbai to avoid the police dragnet.

In a development dating back to September 2022, police arrested Sachin, an associate of Sonu, along with an arsenal of illegal weapons, including four country-made pistols and 79 live cartridges. Sonu had been declared a proclaimed offender earlier this year by the courts and was a prime suspect in ongoing arms trafficking investigations.

Despite his efforts to disguise himself as a driver in Mumbai, Sonu's troubled past and involvement in the Neeraj Bawana Gang caught up with him. With accomplices believed to be abroad, the police are now expanding their investigation to unravel the full extent of this illegal arms syndicate.

