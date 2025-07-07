BHU Partners with EUPRIS Biologicals to Launch Curcumin Quantum Dots

In a significant advancement, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has entered into a partnership with EUPRIS Biologicals Pvt. Ltd to commercialize a revolutionary patented method for producing Curcumin Quantum Dots (CurQDs). These quantum dots, derived from curcumin in turmeric, carry potent antibacterial, antibiofilm, and anti-inflammatory properties, offering promising applications in skincare and pharmaceuticals.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Monday, as announced by BHU PRO, facilitating the licensing rights for EUPRIS Biologicals, a leading innovation-driven firm. The collaboration, witnessed by prominent figures such as Arun Kumar Singh from BHU and Abhishek Singh from EUPRIS, underscores the commitment of educational institutions to bring research into the public domain.

Sanjay Kumar, Rector and officiating Vice Chancellor of BHU, applauded the university's Intellectual Property Rights and Technology Transfer Task Force for its efforts in converting research into real-world applications. The initiative, a joint effort among scientists from BHU and Patna University, aims to broaden the reach and impact of university-led innovations, promoting advanced treatments and solutions.

