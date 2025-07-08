Left Menu

Empowering Women in Horticulture: A Leap Forward in Pargwal

The Department of Horticulture Jammu organized a training event in Pargwal focusing on women farmers and modern techniques. The session, chaired by MLA Mohan Lal, aimed to promote value-addition practices and small-scale fruit processing, with a strong turnout reflecting local interest in increasing income and employment opportunities.

Visuals from the trining programme (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move aimed at empowering women farmers, the Department of Horticulture Jammu held a one-day training session in Pargwal. The event, presided over by MLA Akhnoor Mohan Lal, drew a substantial number of participants, underscoring local interest in adopting modern horticultural techniques.

The training, which featured practical demonstrations on making pickles, jams, and squashes, sought to educate farmers on value-added practices to bolster income and cut post-harvest losses. Director Horticulture Jammu, Gul Sayed, along with other officials, conducted sessions detailing these techniques and addressing participant queries.

Alongside technical guidance, MLA Mohan Lal reiterated the importance of establishing small-scale fruit processing units, particularly for women and unemployed youth. Such initiatives aim not only at self-reliance but also expanding employment opportunities in Pargwal. The event concluded with the distribution of fruit plants and tractor keys under the HADP scheme, marking progress in promoting sustainable farming practices.

