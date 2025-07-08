Left Menu

Maharashtra Language Row: Congress Accuses BJP of Political Polarization

In the midst of the Marathi vs. Hindi language dispute in Maharashtra, Congress leader Harshvardhan Sapkal accuses the BJP of attempting to diminish India's linguistic diversity. Allegations of polarizing political tactics surface, as violent incidents spur concerns of instability within the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 12:30 IST
Maharashtra Language Row: Congress Accuses BJP of Political Polarization
Congress Maharashtra chief Harshvardhan Sapkal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a growing dispute over the Marathi language in Maharashtra, state Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, accusing them of undermining India's linguistic diversity. Speaking with ANI, Sapkal argued that while all languages should coexist harmoniously, the BJP appears to have an agenda against this diversity.

Sapkal claimed the BJP's tactics included stoking Hindu-Muslim and India-Pakistan divides in various matters. He argued that the BJP's push for unified national symbols like 'One language, One dress, One Nation, One Election' reveals a hidden political agenda to polarize the populace.

Opponents of Maharashtra's three-language policy slammed the state government for allegedly imposing Hindi, leading to violent incidents. Five Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers were arrested for vandalizing the office of entrepreneur Sushil Kedia. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray accused the BJP of fostering an anti-Marathi narrative to instill fear and instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025