NGO Demands High Court Probe Into Delhi Fire Tragedy

NGO Kutumb has filed a plea in the Delhi High Court seeking a court-monitored investigation into the Vishal Mega Mart fire in Karol Bagh. They allege negligence by local authorities, questioning the issuance of safety certificates for commercial establishments in hazardous areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 12:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the fatal blaze at Vishal Mega Mart in Delhi's bustling Karol Bagh locality, NGO Kutumb has approached the Delhi High Court. The organization is calling for a court-monitored probe into alleged negligence by the retail outlet's management, Delhi Police, Fire Services, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

This initiative ties into a larger context involving a recent tragedy on July 27, 2024, in Old Rajinder Nagar, where three students reportedly lost their lives after a drain burst led to flooding in the basement of a UPSC coaching center.

Kutumb's plea highlights serious concerns over the lax enforcement of safety regulations and challenges the issuance of licenses and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to commercial entities in congested areas. They are urging the court to scrutinize the actions of the MCD, Fire Services, and Police for not adhering to safety protocols.

The plea further calls for an evaluation to determine if Vishal Mega Mart and nearby enterprises possess valid NOCs and identifies those operating illegally. Immediate closure of non-compliant shopping centers, eateries, coaching institutes, and similar establishments in Karol Bagh and surrounding locales is sought until a comprehensive report is produced.

Kutumb also demands that the Delhi Police submit a status report on the filed FIR and secure CCTV footage covering July 4 to July 5.

The devastating fire on July 5 resulted in the death of 25-year-old Dhirender Pratap, discovered dead inside an elevator, with initial indications suggesting he suffocated. Another charred body was subsequently found by firefighters. The investigation is still ongoing, though a short circuit is suspected to be the cause. The Delhi High Court is slated to address the matter shortly. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

