Raj Shah's Financial Forecast: Emerging Markets on the Rise

Raj Shah, a finance expert, analyzes the impact of potential U.S. monetary policy changes on emerging markets, particularly India. Key factors include a weakening dollar and possible U.S. interest rate cuts, which could boost foreign investments in India. Shah also highlights geopolitical risks and investment opportunities through platforms like GIFT City.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-07-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 12:41 IST
Raj Shah
  • India

As global economies anticipate a significant shift in U.S. monetary policy, finance expert Raj Shah offers an analysis of potential impacts on emerging markets, focusing on India.

Shah notes that a weakening U.S. dollar could lead to increased global capital flow into emerging markets. "The expected pivot in U.S. interest rates is the current catalyst," he states. Shah further explains that a depreciating dollar benefits emerging market currencies and investors alike, enhancing returns through asset performance and currency appreciation.

Geopolitical risks, such as potential oil price spikes, remain a concern. However, investment platforms like GIFT City present opportunities for investors looking to capitalize on India's growth potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

