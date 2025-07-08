European Markets Held in Suspense by U.S. Trade Tariff Decisions

European markets experienced a muted session on Tuesday as investors weighed the effects of President Donald Trump's latest tariff proposals targeting multiple countries.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index remained flat at 543.22 points as of 0710 GMT. The tariff adjustments detailed in letters to 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea, involve significant increases effective August 1, although Trump expressed flexibility pending any proposals from affected nations.

Notably, the European Union is not facing immediate hikes, as confirmed by EU sources, and is exploring possible exemptions from a baseline 10% levy. Meanwhile, German exports suffered due to decreasing U.S. demand post strong anticipatory purchases related to U.S. tariff forecasts.

