Impostors Strike: 30 Lakh Heist and Teen Injured in Delhi's Crime Surge

In New Delhi, individuals posing as ED officials robbed 30 lakh from an Anil, a car showroom manager. Meanwhile, a 17-year-old boy was injured in a shooting incident in Azadpur. The police have registered cases in both incidents, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 14:16 IST
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident in Chanakya Puri, New Delhi, a group impersonating Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials robbed a car showroom manager of 30 lakh. Anil, the manager, was on his way home when his car was intercepted. The impostors, claiming involvement in hawala transactions, threatened him with ED notices.

The perpetrators took Anil to Rajokri, stole the cash, and warned him about upcoming ED summons before fleeing. Delhi Police have registered a complaint and arrested two suspects based on Anil's report.

In another terrifying episode near Azadpur Terminal, a 17-year-old, Aryan, was injured in a shooting. His mother, Neetu, recounted that three youths opened fire, injuring Aryan. Police have launched an investigation, filing an FIR and initiating a search for the culprits.

