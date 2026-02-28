Left Menu

Air France Grounds Flights Amid Mideast Tensions

Air France is canceling flights to and from Tel Aviv due to Middle East security concerns on February 28 and March 1. Additionally, flights to Beirut, Dubai, and Riyadh are also canceled. The airline will provide updates on future flights to these destinations soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 16:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Air France has announced the cancellation of flights to and from Tel Aviv on February 28 and March 1, citing security concerns related to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Flights to Beirut, Dubai, and Riyadh have also been axed for February 28. The airline attributed this decision to similar security apprehensions.

The company has promised to provide further updates regarding its flight schedules to these affected destinations in the coming days.

