Auqib Nabi Powers J&K to Historic Ranji Trophy Victory

In a thrilling conclusion to the 91st Ranji Trophy season, Jammu and Kashmir emerged as champions, marking their maiden victory in the tournament. The team's triumph was significantly aided by the standout performance of pacer Auqib Nabi, who claimed 60 wickets during the campaign.

Nabi's notable impact was felt during the final, with a remarkable haul of 5/54, playing a pivotal role in J&K securing a sizable first-innings lead of 291 runs over Karnataka. Despite a valiant effort, Karnataka captain Devdutt Padikkal acknowledged his side's failure to capitalize in the final clash.

Padikkal praised Nabi for his exceptional bowling throughout the season and commended J&K's win, recognizing Karnataka's efforts and expressing optimism for his team's bright future. He emphasized the motivational value of this experience for the young players reaching the final early in their careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)