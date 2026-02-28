Most parts of India to see above normal temperature from March to May: IMD.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 16:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Most parts of India to see above normal temperature from March to May: IMD.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- IMD
- temperature
- heat
- spring
- climate
- prediction
- weather
- agriculture
- forecast
ALSO READ
WTO Members Advance Talks on Trade and Climate Transparency
AI's Dual Role: Climate Saviour or Environmental Risk?
AI's Role in Climate Change: Opportunity or Risk?
Sheikh Hasina Faces Murder Charges Amidst Bangladesh's Tumultuous Political Climate
India’s Carbon Market: A New Era in Climate Strategy