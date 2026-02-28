UK Calls for Diplomacy Amidst US-Israel Strikes on Iran

The British government has clarified its stance regarding the recent joint military strikes by the US and Israel on Iran, asserting the need for a diplomatic resolution to halt further regional escalation. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to lead a COBRA meeting to explore augmenting the UK's defense capabilities in the area.

A government spokesperson highlighted that safeguarding UK's nationals remains a top priority, with consular assistance readily available. He emphasized that preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon is crucial, and reinforcing peace efforts remains the central focus amidst mounting tensions.

Additional measures include deploying advanced defensive assets to its Sovereign Base Areas. The FCDO has issued an urgent advisory for UK nationals in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE to shelter in place. A travel advisory warns against all but essential travel to Israel and Palestine due to increased risks.