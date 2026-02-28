Left Menu

UK Calls for Diplomacy Amidst US-Israel Strikes on Iran

The British government remains committed to a diplomatic solution regarding the Iran conflict, despite US-Israel strikes. Prime Minister Keir Starmer plans to bolster defense in the region. British nationals in certain Middle Eastern countries are advised to shelter due to heightened tensions and missile attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-02-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 16:30 IST
UK Calls for Diplomacy Amidst US-Israel Strikes on Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British government has clarified its stance regarding the recent joint military strikes by the US and Israel on Iran, asserting the need for a diplomatic resolution to halt further regional escalation. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to lead a COBRA meeting to explore augmenting the UK's defense capabilities in the area.

A government spokesperson highlighted that safeguarding UK's nationals remains a top priority, with consular assistance readily available. He emphasized that preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon is crucial, and reinforcing peace efforts remains the central focus amidst mounting tensions.

Additional measures include deploying advanced defensive assets to its Sovereign Base Areas. The FCDO has issued an urgent advisory for UK nationals in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE to shelter in place. A travel advisory warns against all but essential travel to Israel and Palestine due to increased risks.

TRENDING

1
NIA Grills PFI Activist Moideenkutty in Anti-National Activities Case

NIA Grills PFI Activist Moideenkutty in Anti-National Activities Case

 India
2
Operation Epic Fury: US-Israel Strike Against Iran Shakes Middle East

Operation Epic Fury: US-Israel Strike Against Iran Shakes Middle East

 Global
3
Russia Calls for Diplomatic Solutions Amid Tensions

Russia Calls for Diplomatic Solutions Amid Tensions

 Russia
4
Flight Suspensions in the Middle East Amid Heightened Tensions

Flight Suspensions in the Middle East Amid Heightened Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026