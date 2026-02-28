Youth of J&K to Script History Through Sports

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed confidence in the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, stating they are poised to make history through sports, given the right opportunities and mentorship. Speaking at the Sikh Cricket Premier League's 2nd edition in Jammu, Sinha highlighted the transformative changes observed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Sinha praised initiatives like the Sikh Cricket Premier League for fostering qualities such as teamwork and leadership among J&K's youth. The event, supported by the All J&K Sikh Coordination Committee and Hari Singh Nalwa Cricket Club, is a testament to promoting social harmony and inclusivity.

Sinha announced a significant Rs 200 crore support for sports development from Home Minister Amit Shah, in collaboration with BCCI, FIFA, and other organizations, as part of the Prime Minister's Development Programme. This investment aims to establish a world-class sports infrastructure in the Union Territory.