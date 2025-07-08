BugleRock Capital Surpasses $4 Billion AUA, Launches New Fixed Income Division
BugleRock Capital, a global financial services firm, has surpassed $4 billion in Assets Under Advice. Additionally, they announced the launch of a Fixed Income advisory division with a team of nine experts. BugleRock serves over 700 families globally and includes major corporations as clients.
In a landmark announcement, BugleRock Capital, a prominent player in global financial services, revealed that its global Assets Under Advice (AUA) have exceeded $4 billion. This notable achievement highlights the firm's robust growth and its strategic steps towards expanding service offerings.
The company also unveiled a new division dedicated to Fixed Income advisory services. With an experienced team of nine specialists, this division targets corporate treasuries and pension funds, reinforcing BugleRock's position as a pivotal financial partner.
Founded by industry stalwarts, BugleRock supports over 700 families and major corporations globally. The firm celebrates a commitment to client-centric values and financial innovation, leveraging new team additions from Mercer India to enhance its advisory capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)