Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), the Maharatna CPSE and one of India’s largest steel producers, has recorded its highest-ever December performance, achieving 2.1 million tonnes (MT) of sales in December 2025 (provisional). This marks a 37% surge compared to 1.5 MT in December 2024.

The milestone reflects SAIL’s multi-channel sales acceleration, strong customer delivery focus, significant inventory reduction, and intensified branding initiatives across its product portfolio.

Strong FY26 Momentum Driven by Efficiency and Market Strategy

From April to December 2025, SAIL reached 14.7 MT in cumulative sales — a 17% increase over 12.6 MT during the corresponding period last year. The company’s performance spans:

Major gains across domestic product categories

Strategic inventory optimisation

Enhanced logistics and delivery efficiency

Robust customer-centric engagement

Export volumes have also climbed sharply, reinforcing SAIL’s expanding presence in international steel markets.

Operational Excellence and Customer Focus Fuel Record Growth

SAIL’s consistent sales improvement highlights:

Data-driven production and dispatch planning

Enhanced supply chain efficiency

Integrated digital systems for customer service

Strong branding and market visibility efforts

These achievements position SAIL not only as a national steel leader but also elevate its standing among top global steel companies.

Call-to-Action: Opportunities for Tech and Industry Collaborators

SAIL’s sustained growth trajectory opens up strategic scope for:

Advanced manufacturing and process automation partners

AI-driven demand forecasting and logistics platforms

Smart inventory and distribution tech

Branding, digital marketing, and customer experience innovators

Sustainability and green-steel technology providers

As India’s steel sector heads into a high-growth, technology-heavy era, early adopters and technology collaborators have an opportunity to integrate with SAIL’s expanding digital and global ecosystem.