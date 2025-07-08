Left Menu

Crisis in Himachal's Apple Orchards: Mysterious Disease Threatens Crops

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has ordered an urgent investigation into a rapidly spreading apple disease in Himachal Pradesh, affecting the Rs 4,500 crore apple economy. Expert teams are being dispatched to identify and control the issue, ensuring the state government can implement necessary measures promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 08-07-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 17:27 IST
In a bid to combat a rapidly spreading disease threatening the apple crops in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has mandated an immediate investigation by the Nauni horticulture and forestry university. This disease has emerged as a critical concern, imperiling the state's Rs 4,500 crore apple economy.

Following a meeting with aggrieved apple growers, the Chief Minister responded to their pleas for government intervention. The disease leads to premature yellowing and falling of apple leaves, causing significant yield reductions and economic setbacks for farmers.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu instructed the Vice Chancellor of Y S Parmar University to deploy expert teams to the affected orchards. Urgency is key as Sukhu ordered a comprehensive report within seven days, enabling swift governmental action to mitigate the financial losses suffered by apple growers.

