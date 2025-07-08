Empowering Financial Literacy Across India: L&T Finance's Initiative

L&T Finance Ltd. has launched an ambitious financial awareness campaign to support communities across India by providing crucial financial education. Targeting diverse groups such as rural women, youth, and professionals, the initiative seeks to equip individuals with essential financial competencies and fraud protection tactics.

The drive focuses on essential topics including customer rights, account management guidelines, and strategies to safely engage in digital banking, particularly in rural areas. With an aim to reach 6.5 crore individuals, the company plans to utilize numerous platforms for dissemination, including digital portals, social media, and community programs like Digital Sakhi.

Emphasizing financial literacy as key to societal empowerment, the campaign incorporates existing resources like the 'Sachet Kumar' mascot and employs innovative methods like comics and videos to explain complex ideas. This initiative is a part of L&T Finance's broader goal to develop a robust, fintech-enabled retail finance system under its Lakshya 2026 strategy.