Karnataka Deputy CM Urges Expedite on Drinking Water Projects

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday with a mission to discuss critical drinking water projects and water disputes with key Union Ministers. Shivakumar met with the Union Minister of Jal Shakti, CR Patil, and Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Bhupendra Yadav, targeting the completion of projects crucial to the state's water security.

The Deputy CM highlighted the urgency of the Kalsa Bhanduri and Yettinahole projects, with the latter reportedly 60% complete but stalled due to environmental clearance issues. Shivakumar emphasized the need for swift action, revealing that alternative land had been offered to resolve the impasse caused by the Forest Department's restrictions.

Besides the pending projects, Shivakumar urged the swift passage of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal's award, which holds significance for water allocation among Karnataka and neighboring states. Amidst these critical discussions, Shivakumar is also preparing for the upcoming meeting of the AICC OBC Advisory council in Karnataka.