PAC Raises Alarms Over Air Safety and Ticket Price Hike Post-Attack

At a PAC meeting, concerns were raised regarding air safety and increased ticket prices post-Pahalgam attack. Air India reiterated their adherence to safety protocols amidst safety concerns associated with the recent crash in Ahmedabad. MPs urged for more skilled manpower in the DGCA to enhance safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:25 IST
Parliament building (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent session of Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC), members voiced significant concerns about air safety and skyrocketing ticket prices following the Pahalgam terror attack. The assembly drew attention to the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, urging officials for clarity on safety measures, insiders reported.

During the meeting, Air India officials maintained that the Boeing Dreamliner, involved in the Ahmedabad tragedy, is among the safest aircraft globally, with over 1,100 in operation worldwide. The PAC meeting, which included key aviation bodies and representatives from airlines, focused on regulating fees and tariffs on public infrastructure.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson, alongside industry stakeholders, attended the meeting, where MPs highlighted the steep fare increases after the Pahalgam attack. Former Civil Aviation Minister and NCP MP Praful Patel emphasized that Indian aviation safety is robust, but noted the DGCA's need for more skilled personnel. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal assured that airlines are addressing pricing concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

