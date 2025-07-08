Left Menu

Aaditya Thackeray Criticizes BJP's Language Stance Amidst Maharashtra Tensions

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray criticized the BJP for being 'anti-Maharashtra' amidst a language controversy in Maharashtra. Thackeray condemned the BJP's tactic of spreading division between Marathi and non-Marathi people for electoral gains. This follows the detention of MNS workers protesting against traders not speaking Marathi.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday launched a scathing critique of the BJP in light of a brewing language dispute in Maharashtra. Thackeray vocalized his bewilderment over the BJP's 'anti-Maharashtra' and 'anti-Marathi' stance, following the detention of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers in Mumbai.

Addressing the situation, Thackeray emphasized that peaceful protests are a constitutional right in the country. He questioned the reasoning behind the previous night's arrests of MNS workers, highlighting that the protest had been conducted peacefully and should not have been disrupted. Thackeray accused the BJP of fomenting discord by pitting Marathi individuals against non-Marathi citizens with an eye on the upcoming BMC and Bihar elections.

The context of this tension is the MNS's protest against shopkeepers, accused of not speaking Marathi, in the Mira-Bhayandar area. Despite being denied permission due to potential risks, the MNS defied orders, leading to police intervention. Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar Police Commissioner Madhukar Pandey confirmed the detentions and appealed for public cooperation, urging adherence to suggested rally routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

