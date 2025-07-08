Aaditya Thackeray Criticizes BJP's Language Stance Amidst Maharashtra Tensions

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday launched a scathing critique of the BJP in light of a brewing language dispute in Maharashtra. Thackeray vocalized his bewilderment over the BJP's 'anti-Maharashtra' and 'anti-Marathi' stance, following the detention of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers in Mumbai.

Addressing the situation, Thackeray emphasized that peaceful protests are a constitutional right in the country. He questioned the reasoning behind the previous night's arrests of MNS workers, highlighting that the protest had been conducted peacefully and should not have been disrupted. Thackeray accused the BJP of fomenting discord by pitting Marathi individuals against non-Marathi citizens with an eye on the upcoming BMC and Bihar elections.

The context of this tension is the MNS's protest against shopkeepers, accused of not speaking Marathi, in the Mira-Bhayandar area. Despite being denied permission due to potential risks, the MNS defied orders, leading to police intervention. Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar Police Commissioner Madhukar Pandey confirmed the detentions and appealed for public cooperation, urging adherence to suggested rally routes.

