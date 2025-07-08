Raging Wildfire Threatens Marseille's Outskirts

A massive wildfire has erupted on the outskirts of Marseille, France's second-largest city, consuming 700 hectares and damaging more than 10 buildings. Officials are monitoring the situation closely.

Local officials have reassured the public that there are no reported fatalities as a result of the devastating blaze, according to Georges-Francois Leclerc, the area's prefect.

The rapid spread of the fire continues to pose significant challenges for firefighters, endangering both the local community and the surrounding environment.