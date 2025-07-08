Left Menu

Raging Wildfire Threatens Marseille's Outskirts

A wildfire near Marseille has devastated 700 hectares and damaged over 10 buildings. Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported, according to local prefect Georges-Francois Leclerc. The fire poses significant threats to the surrounding community and environment.

Updated: 08-07-2025 21:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

A massive wildfire has erupted on the outskirts of Marseille, France's second-largest city, consuming 700 hectares and damaging more than 10 buildings. Officials are monitoring the situation closely.

Local officials have reassured the public that there are no reported fatalities as a result of the devastating blaze, according to Georges-Francois Leclerc, the area's prefect.

The rapid spread of the fire continues to pose significant challenges for firefighters, endangering both the local community and the surrounding environment.

