Raging Wildfire Threatens Marseille's Outskirts
A wildfire near Marseille has devastated 700 hectares and damaged over 10 buildings. Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported, according to local prefect Georges-Francois Leclerc. The fire poses significant threats to the surrounding community and environment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 08-07-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 21:04 IST
- Country:
- France
A massive wildfire has erupted on the outskirts of Marseille, France's second-largest city, consuming 700 hectares and damaging more than 10 buildings. Officials are monitoring the situation closely.
Local officials have reassured the public that there are no reported fatalities as a result of the devastating blaze, according to Georges-Francois Leclerc, the area's prefect.
The rapid spread of the fire continues to pose significant challenges for firefighters, endangering both the local community and the surrounding environment.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Damage Underestimated: The Hidden Impact of US Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Sites
Iran's Fordo Facility Hit: UN Nuclear Watchdog Expects Heavy Damage
Head of UN nuclear watchdog says 'very significant damage' is expected at Iran's Fordo facility after the US attack, reports AP.
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson says its nuclear installations 'badly damaged' by American strikes, reports AP.
Disputed Damage: U.S. Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Facilities