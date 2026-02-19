Heartbreak in Naples: Damaged Donor Heart Leaves Toddler in Peril

An Italian toddler named Domenico remains in critical condition after receiving a damaged donor heart. A medical panel ruled out the possibility of a second transplant, effectively ending hopes for his survival and sparking public outcry over Italy's transplant procedures and healthcare accountability.

Francesco Petruzzi, the family's lawyer, reported that Domenico's mother is reluctantly accepting the bleak prognosis, as top specialists have informed her of the futility of another transplant attempt. Despite his dire condition, she continues to hold on to hope, observing that he is still fighting for his life at Naples' Monaldi Hospital.

Further investigation revealed that the donor heart was compromised during transport due to being packed in dry ice, a critical error that damaged the organ. Legal proceedings are underway, with six medical professionals under scrutiny. Meanwhile, Domenico's family is demanding access to all medical records to understand what went wrong.