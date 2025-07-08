Innovations and Safety Measures Heighten Pilgrim Experience During Kanwar Yatra

In a significant stride toward bolstering the safety and well-being of Kanwar Yatra pilgrims, the Uttar Pradesh administration, in coordination with Haryana officials, has spearheaded several initiatives. A pivotal interstate meeting saw the introduction of QR codes to elevate transparency at food stalls and dhabas along the route.

The collaborative summit was attended by senior personnel including the UP Director General of Police, Chief Secretary, and other pivotal state officers to coordinate effective measures. This strategic approach aims to facilitate a seamless and secure pilgrimage experience.

In pursuit of enhanced food safety, the Food and Logistics Department led inspections along Lucknow's Faizabad Road, discarding expired items and imposing strict warnings on vendors against selling low-quality products. Pilgrims can now use mobile apps to scan QR codes and provide feedback on food quality, marking a new chapter in food regulation along the bustling route.

In a preemptive endeavor, authorities mandated that all food outlets on the Kanwar Yatra path secure valid operational licenses and prominently display certification boards. This directive from the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department aims to ensure all stationed food vendors uphold stringent health standards.

Chief Minister Adityanath undertook a comprehensive aerial survey of the Yatra route from Hindon Airport to Bijnor, underscoring his commitment to maintaining the pilgrimage's sanctity and safeguarding devotees' religious sentiments. He emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards any acts of disrespect, highlighting the administration's dedication to a harmonious pilgrimage period.

