Punjab's Healthcare Revolution: 'Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana' Unveiled

The Punjab government has launched the 'Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana', offering free medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh per year for eligible residents. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal introduced the scheme, which aims to benefit 3 crore people by issuing MMSY health cards for cashless treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 22:18 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move aimed at enhancing healthcare accessibility, the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government unveiled the 'Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana' on Tuesday. The scheme promises free and cashless medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh annually for eligible residents. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced the launch at a public event in Chandigarh.

During his address, CM Mann emphasized the scheme's potential impact, noting, "Under this initiative, people will receive top-notch treatment worth Rs 10 lakh every year." With a target coverage of approximately 3 crore individuals, the scheme includes permanent residents, government employees, and pensioners, aiming to ease healthcare burdens across Punjab.

The government plans to distribute MMSY health cards to all eligible citizens, facilitating free treatment at empanelled government and private hospitals. Affirming the government's dedication to public welfare, Mann remarked, "It is our responsibility to provide the best healthcare facilities to Punjab, a commitment we fulfill with tenacity." Alongside, a "Fast Track Punjab Portal" was introduced to streamline business operations in the state, promoting a favorable climate for industrial growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

