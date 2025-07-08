Left Menu

Nexus Venture Partners Offloads Stake in India Shelter Finance

Nexus Venture Partners sold a 4.63% stake in India Shelter Finance Corp for Rs 425 crore, reducing its holding. Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund acquired a similar stake for Rs 385 crore. Separately, SBI Mutual Fund increased its stake in Elgi Equipments with a Rs 96 crore purchase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 23:01 IST
Nexus Venture Partners Offloads Stake in India Shelter Finance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nexus Venture Partners, a US-based venture capital firm, has divested a 4.63% stake in India Shelter Finance Corporation for Rs 425 crore. The shares were sold through open market transactions, with Nexus Opportunity Fund II and Nexus Ventures III offloading a total of 50 lakh shares. The deal, executed at Rs 850.85-850.88 per share, reduces Nexus Venture's holding in the firm from 15.25% to 10.62%.

In a parallel move, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund has bought 45.28 lakh shares, equating to a 4.2% stake in India Shelter, for Rs 385 crore. The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 850.87 apiece. Exact buyer information remains unconfirmed according to NSE data, post-transaction seeing India Shelter shares slightly dip to Rs 880.

Additionally, in a separate BSE bulk deal, SBI Mutual Fund has increased its stake in Coimbatore-based Elgi Equipments by purchasing 18.12 lakh shares for Rs 96 crore at Rs 532 each. This acquisition has resulted in SBI Mutual Fund's stake in Elgi Equipments rising to 3.78%. Post-purchase, Elgi Equipments shares observed a modest increase, closing at Rs 534.15 per share.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025