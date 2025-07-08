Madhya Pradesh Advances Infrastructure and Renewable Initiatives
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister announces an upcoming Akashvani station in Ujjain and a new rail coach plant in Raisen, focusing on infrastructure growth. Additionally, CM Yadav discusses renewable energy projects in collaboration with the central government, marking significant progress in solar power and renewable initiatives in the state.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh is set to witness a leap in both infrastructure and renewable energy sectors, as Chief Minister Mohan Yadav revealed plans for a new All India Radio station in Ujjain and a state-of-the-art rail coach manufacturing plant in Raisen district. The radio station is aimed to be operational ahead of the Simhastha 2028.
In a meeting with Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan, CM Yadav secured in-principle approval for the Akashvani centre and received assurances for initial broadcasts via Indore's Akashvani Centre. Discussions in the national capital also highlighted a Rs 1,800 crore rail project in collaboration with BEML Limited, involving support from several central ministries.
Chief Minister Yadav also emphasized Madhya Pradesh's commitment to renewable energy, aligning with national objectives. Talks with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi underscored plans for large-scale solar parks totaling 4,200 MW, along with a 2,000 MW collaborative solar initiative with Uttar Pradesh, aiming for bi-annual energy exchanges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
