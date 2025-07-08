Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Advances Infrastructure and Renewable Initiatives

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister announces an upcoming Akashvani station in Ujjain and a new rail coach plant in Raisen, focusing on infrastructure growth. Additionally, CM Yadav discusses renewable energy projects in collaboration with the central government, marking significant progress in solar power and renewable initiatives in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 23:34 IST
Madhya Pradesh Advances Infrastructure and Renewable Initiatives
Union MoS L Murugan (left) and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (right) (Photo/MP CMO) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh is set to witness a leap in both infrastructure and renewable energy sectors, as Chief Minister Mohan Yadav revealed plans for a new All India Radio station in Ujjain and a state-of-the-art rail coach manufacturing plant in Raisen district. The radio station is aimed to be operational ahead of the Simhastha 2028.

In a meeting with Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan, CM Yadav secured in-principle approval for the Akashvani centre and received assurances for initial broadcasts via Indore's Akashvani Centre. Discussions in the national capital also highlighted a Rs 1,800 crore rail project in collaboration with BEML Limited, involving support from several central ministries.

Chief Minister Yadav also emphasized Madhya Pradesh's commitment to renewable energy, aligning with national objectives. Talks with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi underscored plans for large-scale solar parks totaling 4,200 MW, along with a 2,000 MW collaborative solar initiative with Uttar Pradesh, aiming for bi-annual energy exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025