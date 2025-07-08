Gujarat's Crime Crackdown: Minister Hails Police Efforts

In a special review meeting, Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of State for Home Affairs, lauded the Gujarat Police for their dedicated efforts to curb drug-related crimes. State Director General of Police Vikas Sahay, Principal Secretary Nipun Torwane, and other key figures were in attendance. The minister noted a striking increase in NDPS cases, illustrating intensified anti-drug operations.

Sanghavi praised the registration of 17 PIT-NDPS cases within a fortnight and urged local units to remain vigilant. He acknowledged ongoing efforts against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, emphasizing recent progress under the GUJCTOC Act, with eight cases registered and 77 arrests. The meeting underscored the importance of strategic actions against anti-social elements, including the removal of illegal encroachments and banking investigations targeting illicit transactions.

The minister also highlighted the crackdown on illegal moneylending, prompting over 1,000 crime registrations against lenders. He stressed the need for timely FIR processing and empathetic treatment of complainants. Sanghavi advocated for strict measures against honey trap cases, ensuring stringent enforcement across Gujarat to uphold social order.

