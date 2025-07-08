Left Menu

Gujarat's Crime Crackdown: Minister Hails Police Efforts

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Harsh Sanghavi, commended Gujarat Police during a special review meeting for their efforts against drugs and illegal activities. Notable achievements were highlighted, including a significant increase in NDPS cases and actions against illegal activities. The minister urged continued proactive measures to maintain law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 23:56 IST
Gujarat's Crime Crackdown: Minister Hails Police Efforts
Minister of State for Home Affairs Harsh Sanghavi (Photo Source: Gujarat Release). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a special review meeting, Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of State for Home Affairs, lauded the Gujarat Police for their dedicated efforts to curb drug-related crimes. State Director General of Police Vikas Sahay, Principal Secretary Nipun Torwane, and other key figures were in attendance. The minister noted a striking increase in NDPS cases, illustrating intensified anti-drug operations.

Sanghavi praised the registration of 17 PIT-NDPS cases within a fortnight and urged local units to remain vigilant. He acknowledged ongoing efforts against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, emphasizing recent progress under the GUJCTOC Act, with eight cases registered and 77 arrests. The meeting underscored the importance of strategic actions against anti-social elements, including the removal of illegal encroachments and banking investigations targeting illicit transactions.

The minister also highlighted the crackdown on illegal moneylending, prompting over 1,000 crime registrations against lenders. He stressed the need for timely FIR processing and empathetic treatment of complainants. Sanghavi advocated for strict measures against honey trap cases, ensuring stringent enforcement across Gujarat to uphold social order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025