Decoding Today's Foreign Exchange Rates

This report highlights the current direct exchange rates for major international currencies as announced by the State Bank of India. The rates, given in rupees per unit, include the US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Swiss Franc, Danish Krone, Euro, British Pound, Hong Kong Dollar, Japanese Yen, Norwegian Krone, New Zealand Dollar, and Swedish Krona.

Updated: 09-07-2025 10:52 IST
Today, the State Bank of India released the updated direct exchange rates for various foreign currencies. These rates are crucial for anyone involved in international trade or dealing with foreign currency.

The list of currencies and their respective rates were headlined by the US Dollar, which recorded a buying rate at 85.45 and a selling rate at 86.47. Meanwhile, the Euro reflected a buying rate of 99.25 and a selling rate of 102.00.

Other major currencies such as the Australian Dollar, Swiss Franc, Japanese Yen, and British Pound also saw significant daily fluctuations, as published by the bank. Notably, the Japanese Yen is calculated per 100 foreign currency units, emphasizing its distinct place in the global currency market.

