Speed Act Steers Energy's Future Amid Senate Challenges

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the SPEED Act on Thursday. This legislation aims to streamline environmental reviews and accelerate the permitting process for large energy infrastructure projects, data centers, and factories.

The SPEED Act proposes a more efficient framework for such projects, hoping to cut through red tape and reduce bureaucratic hurdles that often delay developments.

However, the bill faces opposition in the Senate, particularly from Democrats, who argue that the legislation should specifically benefit clean energy projects and related transmission infrastructure, urging modifications to ensure a green energy focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)