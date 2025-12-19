Speed Act Steers Energy's Future Amid Senate Challenges
The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the SPEED Act to streamline environmental reviews and expedite permits for energy infrastructure, data centers, and factories. The Senate faces opposition from Democrats pushing for the legislation to prioritize clean energy and transmission projects.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed the SPEED Act on Thursday. This legislation aims to streamline environmental reviews and accelerate the permitting process for large energy infrastructure projects, data centers, and factories.
The SPEED Act proposes a more efficient framework for such projects, hoping to cut through red tape and reduce bureaucratic hurdles that often delay developments.
However, the bill faces opposition in the Senate, particularly from Democrats, who argue that the legislation should specifically benefit clean energy projects and related transmission infrastructure, urging modifications to ensure a green energy focus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
