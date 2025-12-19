Left Menu

Speed Act Steers Energy's Future Amid Senate Challenges

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the SPEED Act to streamline environmental reviews and expedite permits for energy infrastructure, data centers, and factories. The Senate faces opposition from Democrats pushing for the legislation to prioritize clean energy and transmission projects.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the SPEED Act on Thursday. This legislation aims to streamline environmental reviews and accelerate the permitting process for large energy infrastructure projects, data centers, and factories.

The SPEED Act proposes a more efficient framework for such projects, hoping to cut through red tape and reduce bureaucratic hurdles that often delay developments.

However, the bill faces opposition in the Senate, particularly from Democrats, who argue that the legislation should specifically benefit clean energy projects and related transmission infrastructure, urging modifications to ensure a green energy focus.

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

