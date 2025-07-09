Left Menu

Varanasi's Iconic Ghats Submerged as River Ganga Swells Amid Heavy Rainfall

The rising waters of the River Ganga due to heavy rainfall have submerged the iconic ghats and temples in Varanasi. Locals report that the situation worsens annually, blocking roads and impacting daily life. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted continued heavy rainfall in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 10:59 IST
Varanasi's Iconic Ghats Submerged as River Ganga Swells Amid Heavy Rainfall
Ghat in Varanasi submerged under water (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

VARANASI: The persistent downpour in Varanasi has caused the water levels of the River Ganga to rise dramatically, surpassing danger levels and submerging the city's iconic ghats and temples. The swelling river, a result of the continuous heavy rainfall, has sparked concern among residents.

Local resident Sonu Sahani observed that the water appears to be rising by one step each day at the ghats, creating significant disruptions. With roads being blocked and the rapidly escalating water levels, residents face annual challenges. 'This problem arises every year, especially during the rains,' Sahani conveyed to ANI.

Meanwhile, in nearby regions like Prayagraj, the situation mirrors Varanasi with ghats going underwater. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast a continuation of heavy downpours in West Uttar Pradesh and several parts of North India, suggesting that the situation may persist for an extended period, as the press release indicated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025