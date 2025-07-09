Varanasi's Iconic Ghats Submerged as River Ganga Swells Amid Heavy Rainfall

VARANASI: The persistent downpour in Varanasi has caused the water levels of the River Ganga to rise dramatically, surpassing danger levels and submerging the city's iconic ghats and temples. The swelling river, a result of the continuous heavy rainfall, has sparked concern among residents.

Local resident Sonu Sahani observed that the water appears to be rising by one step each day at the ghats, creating significant disruptions. With roads being blocked and the rapidly escalating water levels, residents face annual challenges. 'This problem arises every year, especially during the rains,' Sahani conveyed to ANI.

Meanwhile, in nearby regions like Prayagraj, the situation mirrors Varanasi with ghats going underwater. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast a continuation of heavy downpours in West Uttar Pradesh and several parts of North India, suggesting that the situation may persist for an extended period, as the press release indicated.

