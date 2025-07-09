Abohar Businessman's Murder Sparks Political Outcry; Suspects Killed in Police Encounter

In a dramatic police encounter, two individuals implicated in the murder of Abohar businessman Sanjay Verma were shot dead following a gunfire exchange. The incident unfolded when police attempted to recover weaponry used in the crime, encountering resistance from the suspects' associates, authorities reported.

Harmanbir Singh Gill, Deputy Inspector General of the Ferozepur Range, revealed that a senior police constable sustained injuries during the clash. 'Efforts are currently underway to apprehend the additional culprits involved,' Gill assured. The two deceased, Jaspreet Singh and Ram Ratan, had been in custody regarding the murder, which has sent shockwaves throughout the community.

Verma's assassination has ignited a political firestorm, with Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar condemning the state's ruling party, the Aam Aadmi Party, for what he perceives as deteriorating law and order. In contrast, AAP's state president, Aman Arora, extended his sympathies to Verma's family and vowed justice for the businessman's murder. The investigation continues, with police confident of tracing the remaining perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)