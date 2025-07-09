Left Menu

Abohar Businessman's Murder Sparks Political Outcry; Suspects Killed in Police Encounter

Two accused in Sanjay Verma's murder were killed during a police weapon recovery operation. Police continue to investigate the case with political tensions rising as opposition blames the ruling party for increased crime. Efforts to arrest others involved are ongoing with condolences offered to the victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 11:00 IST
Abohar Businessman's Murder Sparks Political Outcry; Suspects Killed in Police Encounter
DIG Ferozepur range Harmanbir Singh Gill (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic police encounter, two individuals implicated in the murder of Abohar businessman Sanjay Verma were shot dead following a gunfire exchange. The incident unfolded when police attempted to recover weaponry used in the crime, encountering resistance from the suspects' associates, authorities reported.

Harmanbir Singh Gill, Deputy Inspector General of the Ferozepur Range, revealed that a senior police constable sustained injuries during the clash. 'Efforts are currently underway to apprehend the additional culprits involved,' Gill assured. The two deceased, Jaspreet Singh and Ram Ratan, had been in custody regarding the murder, which has sent shockwaves throughout the community.

Verma's assassination has ignited a political firestorm, with Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar condemning the state's ruling party, the Aam Aadmi Party, for what he perceives as deteriorating law and order. In contrast, AAP's state president, Aman Arora, extended his sympathies to Verma's family and vowed justice for the businessman's murder. The investigation continues, with police confident of tracing the remaining perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025