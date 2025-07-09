Delhi Police Apprehend Five Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants
Five Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman and an infant, were apprehended for illegally residing in Delhi. The South West District police conducted the operation, discovering them at various locations. Legal and deportation procedures are underway. The migrants were seeking labor work after losing jobs at brick kilns in Bihar.
In a significant operation, the South West District police have apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals illegally residing in Delhi, including a woman and a 40-day-old infant. The group was tracked down to various locations, and deportation proceedings are now underway in collaboration with the FRRO, Delhi, following the completion of legal formalities.
The individuals have been identified as Ukil Amin, Abdul Rahim, and Mohd Zakir, all hailing from Dhaka, as well as Mohd Zahidul Islam and Jimmu Khatoon from District Kurigram, Bangladesh. The initiative aims to tackle illegal migration and keep an eye on unlawfully residing foreign nationals.
A team led by Inspector Ram Kumar, under the supervision of ACP Vijay Kumar, was assigned to counter illegal migration. The team, upon receiving a tip-off, identified and approached the suspects in the Delhi Cantt area, who failed to present valid documents and confessed to entering India illegally for work.
