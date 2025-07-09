Left Menu

Tragic Stabbings Rock Delhi: Sudden Violence Sparks Police Investigation

A young man was fatally stabbed in Mahipalpur, and a separate incident in Majnu Ka Tilla involved the deaths of a woman and infant, igniting police investigations. Eyewitnesses recount a neighborhood dispute leading to the stabbing, while police suspect a partner in the Majnu Ka Tilla case.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A young man named Sunny was tragically stabbed to death outside his home in Arjun Camp, Mahipalpur, located within the jurisdiction of Vasant Kunj police station, late on Tuesday evening. The incident occurred as he returned from work, leaving the community in shock.

Dharamveer, the victim's brother, recounted being nearby when the stabbing occurred. "The incident happened around 5:30 to 6:00 in the evening. We were initially confused about what transpired, only to later discover Sunny had been attacked. By the time we arrived, everyone, including the assailant who is known to us, had fled the scene," Dharamveer told ANI.

Eyewitness and neighbor, Mamta, described the harrowing scene, stating, "Sunny was with his mother when a group of four to five individuals suddenly attacked him with knives." Police are actively investigating the incident, searching for the accused. In another unrelated case in Majnu Ka Tilla, the bodies of a woman and a six-month-old baby were discovered, with the woman's live-in partner, Nikhil, identified as the prime suspect amid reported disputes.

