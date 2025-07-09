Kerala Grinds to Halt as Bharat Bandh Protests Economic Policies

Kerala's Ernakulam district witnessed significant disruptions on Wednesday as public transport and commercial operations were brought to a standstill in response to the nationwide 'Bharat Bandh'. The strike, orchestrated by a coalition of trade unions, protested against the central government's economic reforms, which they claim undermine workers' rights.

Protestors halted Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses traveling from Ernakulam to Kozhikode, leaving many commuters stranded. The bandh was supported by ten central trade unions, including prominent groups such as the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC). The unions allege that recent government reforms weaken collective bargaining power and labor rights.

In a united front, the unions criticized the government's failure to convene an annual labor conference over the past decade, and condemned the implementation of four labor codes, arguing that they favor employers at the expense of workers. The bandh also highlighted broader economic grievances, including rising unemployment, inflation, and cuts to social spending on essential services. In response, the unions demanded job creation, increased MNREGA wages, and measures to address unemployment.

