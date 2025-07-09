Left Menu

Kerala Grinds to Halt as Bharat Bandh Protests Economic Policies

Kerala's Ernakulam district faced disruptions as public transport and businesses halted during the Bharat Bandh led by trade unions, protesting against economic reforms. The unions argue these policies weaken workers' rights. The strike impacts various sectors, with demands for increased employment and social spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 11:22 IST
Kerala Grinds to Halt as Bharat Bandh Protests Economic Policies
Public transport, shops shut in Kerala's Ernakulam during Bharat Bandh on Wednesday (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Ernakulam district witnessed significant disruptions on Wednesday as public transport and commercial operations were brought to a standstill in response to the nationwide 'Bharat Bandh'. The strike, orchestrated by a coalition of trade unions, protested against the central government's economic reforms, which they claim undermine workers' rights.

Protestors halted Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses traveling from Ernakulam to Kozhikode, leaving many commuters stranded. The bandh was supported by ten central trade unions, including prominent groups such as the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC). The unions allege that recent government reforms weaken collective bargaining power and labor rights.

In a united front, the unions criticized the government's failure to convene an annual labor conference over the past decade, and condemned the implementation of four labor codes, arguing that they favor employers at the expense of workers. The bandh also highlighted broader economic grievances, including rising unemployment, inflation, and cuts to social spending on essential services. In response, the unions demanded job creation, increased MNREGA wages, and measures to address unemployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025