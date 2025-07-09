Left Menu

Shaping the Future: Vice Chancellors' Conference on National Education Policy 2020

The Ministry of Education's upcoming conference in Kevadia will host leaders from Central Universities to review and plan the NEP 2020 progress. The two-day event aims to align universities with policy goals, facilitate knowledge exchange, and prepare institutions for future academic challenges, focusing on NEP 2020 pillars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 12:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Education is set to host a significant 'Vice Chancellors' Conference' in Kevadia, Gujarat, from July 10-11. Attended by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar, and senior officials, the two-day event will spotlight the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020).

The initiative marks five years since NEP 2020's inception on July 29, aiming to unite Central University leaders to assess progress and outline future objectives. Key areas for discussion include Strategic Alignment with NEP goals, Peer Learning, and Forward Planning for policy milestones and global academic transitions up to 2047.

Over ten thematic sessions will address higher education's teaching, research, and governance aspects, aligned with NEP pillars like Equity and Quality. Topics include digital education innovations, university governance, and promoting inclusive environments. The conference will lay a roadmap for NEP 2020's future and India's higher education transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

