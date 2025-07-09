Record Drone Attack: U.S. Bolsters Ukraine Defense Amid Rising Tensions
Ukraine faced a record drone attack by Russia, shortly after U.S. President Trump pledged more defensive weapons to Ukraine. Ukraine's air defense neutralized nearly all drones. Trump hinted at new sanctions on Russia, as Europe plans its own measures. Kyiv urged for strengthened U.S. military support.
Ukraine experienced an unprecedented Russian drone assault overnight, with 728 drones deployed, just after U.S. President Donald Trump committed to sending additional defensive weapons to Kyiv. This move coincided with his direct criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Ukraine's air defense successfully intercepted almost all drones using advanced electronic jamming, according to the Ukrainian air force. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stressed the importance of stringent sanctions on revenue sources sustaining Russia's war efforts, especially on nations purchasing Russian oil.
As Trump hinted at supporting a Senate bill imposing drastic sanctions on Russia, including 500% tariffs on its exports like oil and gas, the U.S. president simultaneously reversed a previous Pentagon decision holding back on military supplies to Ukraine.
