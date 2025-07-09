Left Menu

China's Market Tumbles Amid Factory Deflation Concerns

Mainland China stocks fell on Wednesday, erasing intraday gains due to ongoing factory deflation concerns. The Shanghai Composite and CSI300 indices dropped as caution over the trade war persisted. Meanwhile, U.S. tariff threats and easing trade tensions offer markets a mixed outlook.

Stocks in Mainland China finished lower on Wednesday, eliminating all intraday gains as fears of exacerbated factory deflation spooked investors. The decline occurred amidst muted local demand and global trade uncertainties.

As the Shanghai Composite decreased by 0.13% and the CSI300 slipped 0.18%, analysts remained wary of continued deflation pressures. They emphasized the importance of upcoming political guidance to address economic fluctuations.

US President Trump's fresh wave of tariff announcements on copper and potential additional levies stood in contrast to signs of positive trade discussions, especially with China, indicating intricate market dynamics ahead.

