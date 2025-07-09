China's Market Tumbles Amid Factory Deflation Concerns

Stocks in Mainland China finished lower on Wednesday, eliminating all intraday gains as fears of exacerbated factory deflation spooked investors. The decline occurred amidst muted local demand and global trade uncertainties.

As the Shanghai Composite decreased by 0.13% and the CSI300 slipped 0.18%, analysts remained wary of continued deflation pressures. They emphasized the importance of upcoming political guidance to address economic fluctuations.

US President Trump's fresh wave of tariff announcements on copper and potential additional levies stood in contrast to signs of positive trade discussions, especially with China, indicating intricate market dynamics ahead.

