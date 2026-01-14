Left Menu

Market Jitters: U.S. Stock Slide as Inflation and Tariff Concerns Rise

Wall Street indexes fell due to potential changes in lending policies, as gold reached a new high amid rising U.S. inflation, spurring rate cut hopes. Tensions in Iran lifted oil prices despite supply concerns. Trump's policy proposals exacerbated market uncertainty, affecting major banks' share prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 03:26 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 03:26 IST
Market Jitters: U.S. Stock Slide as Inflation and Tariff Concerns Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Financial markets faced turmoil as Wall Street indexes plunged, driven by concerns over potential changes in lending policies. Gold prices soared to new heights amid U.S. inflation data, strengthening prospects for interest rate cuts later this year. Meanwhile, escalating unrest in Iran increased oil prices despite supply glut fears.

President Trump's plans to cap credit card interest rates and impose tariffs on trading partners with Iran further clouded the investment landscape. This increased market volatility, with JPMorgan, Visa, and Mastercard stocks experiencing significant fluctuations. The S&P 500 banking index suffered a considerable drop, raising concerns over consumer credit access.

Geopolitical tensions globally, combined with economic uncertainties, have reinforced gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset, while the dollar and oil prices saw mixed reactions. The Federal Reserve's independence remains under scrutiny, as former chairmen warned of adverse inflation consequences from continued political pressures.

TRENDING

1
Uniting the Divide: Indoor Air Pollution as a Global Public Health Challenge

Uniting the Divide: Indoor Air Pollution as a Global Public Health Challenge

 United Kingdom
2
End of an Era: Mike Tomlin Steps Down as Steelers Head Coach

End of an Era: Mike Tomlin Steps Down as Steelers Head Coach

 Global
3
Venezuela Releases U.S. Citizen in Prisoner Exchange

Venezuela Releases U.S. Citizen in Prisoner Exchange

 Global
4
Court Denies Arrest Warrant for Michael Byungju Kim in Homeplus Sale

Court Denies Arrest Warrant for Michael Byungju Kim in Homeplus Sale

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026