Market Jitters: U.S. Stock Slide as Inflation and Tariff Concerns Rise

Financial markets faced turmoil as Wall Street indexes plunged, driven by concerns over potential changes in lending policies. Gold prices soared to new heights amid U.S. inflation data, strengthening prospects for interest rate cuts later this year. Meanwhile, escalating unrest in Iran increased oil prices despite supply glut fears.

President Trump's plans to cap credit card interest rates and impose tariffs on trading partners with Iran further clouded the investment landscape. This increased market volatility, with JPMorgan, Visa, and Mastercard stocks experiencing significant fluctuations. The S&P 500 banking index suffered a considerable drop, raising concerns over consumer credit access.

Geopolitical tensions globally, combined with economic uncertainties, have reinforced gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset, while the dollar and oil prices saw mixed reactions. The Federal Reserve's independence remains under scrutiny, as former chairmen warned of adverse inflation consequences from continued political pressures.