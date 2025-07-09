Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Monsoon Mayhem: Devastation Continues as Relief Efforts Intensify

Union Minister JP Nadda meets victims of devastating monsoon in Himachal Pradesh, where 85 have died. Mandi district is the worst hit, with extensive damage reported. Restoration and relief efforts are underway amidst significant infrastructure destruction and disruption in the state.

Union Minister JP Nadda meets people affected by cloudburst and heavy rains in Mandi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister JP Nadda, along with BJP National President and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, visited Baga village in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh, to meet victims of the recent monsoon-induced calamities. The area has been severely hit by cloudbursts and heavy rainfall, leaving the community reeling.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), since June 20, the relentless monsoon has claimed 85 lives across Himachal Pradesh, with 54 fatalities linked to landslides, cloudbursts, and flash floods. Additionally, 31 individuals have died in road accidents. The SDMA reports an estimated monetary loss exceeding Rs 718 crore, reflecting the widespread damage to life, property, and infrastructure.

Mandi district is especially devastated, reporting 17 fatalities and significant infrastructural damage, including 247 ruined homes and the loss of 225 livestock. Approximately 198 roads remain blocked, 159 power transformers are down, and 297 water schemes are impaired. Restoration efforts continue as Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urges caution and outlines compensation proposals.

