Recurring Crises: Indian Air Force Jaguar Crashes Again in Rajasthan

In an alarming incident, a twin-seater Jaguar fighter aircraft belonging to the Indian Air Force met with a crash near the Churu district of Rajasthan. The ill-fated aircraft had taken off from the Suratgarh air base, carrying two pilots aboard.

Following the crash, defense sources announced that Indian Air Force helicopters were dispatched promptly to the site for rescue operations. Details on the incident remain scant as more information is awaited.

This unfortunate event mirrors a previous crash just three months ago in April, where another two-seater Jaguar aircraft crashed during a night mission shortly after departing from Jamnagar Airfield. In that incident, a technical malfunction forced the pilots to eject mid-flight, resulting in the tragic death of IAF pilot Siddharth Yadav, while his co-pilot sustained injuries. Earlier in March, a similar crash involving a Jaguar occurred near Ambala, Haryana, although the pilot in that incident ejected safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)