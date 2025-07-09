Fire Devastates Madurai Godown and Explosion in Sivakasi: Tragedy Strikes Tamil Nadu

A fire erupted at a paper godown situated near the Vaigai South Bank area in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday. More than 20 firefighters tackled the blaze, extinguishing it within an hour. The fire engulfed two vehicles parked within the premises, leaving them completely destroyed.

Visuals from the scene captured both firefighters and local residents working together to combat the fire at the godown. Meanwhile, further information about the incident is still anticipated.

Simultaneously, in a separate incident, an explosion at a private firecracker manufacturing unit in Vetrilaiyurani village under Sivakasi taluk, Virudhunagar district, turned deadly on Sunday morning. The blast, which occurred around 8:45 am, claimed the life of 50-year-old Balagurusamy, while injuring five others.

The injured individuals were promptly transported to a nearby government hospital for medical attention. Following the tragedy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin directed officials to ensure the injured receive advanced medical care without delay.

Moreover, the Chief Minister announced financial assistance from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, allocating Rs 4 lakh for the deceased's family, Rs 1 lakh each to critically injured persons, and Rs 50,000 each to those with minor injuries, according to ANI.