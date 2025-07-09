Left Menu

Green Ayodhya: CM Yogi Champions Mega Plantation Drive Amid Temple Tours

Uttar Pradesh initiates a massive plantation drive, with CM Yogi Adityanath visiting Ayodhya. He performed rituals at Hanumangarhi and Ram Lalla temples, inspected temple construction, and received a grand reception. Concurrently, Minister Sanjay Kumar Nishad praised the mega plantation initiative aiming to enhance oxygen levels and forest cover.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 14:34 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant environmental initiative, Uttar Pradesh has launched an ambitious statewide mega plantation drive. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked the occasion with a visit to Ayodhya, starting his one-day tour by offering prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple for the state's peace and prosperity.

CM Yogi's itinerary included a visit to the sanctum sanctorum of Shri Ram Lalla, where he performed the aarti and interacted with devotees. His tour extended to the Ram Mandir complex, where he assessed the ongoing construction work and prayed at the Ram Darbar. This was his first visit to Ayodhya in July, following his last visit on June 5 for a temple inauguration.

Amidst this, UP Minister Sanjay Kumar Nishad lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foresight behind the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, part of which is the goal to plant 37 crore saplings in a single day. Nishad urged public participation, underscoring how this effort would help increase oxygen levels and restore the forest cover.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

