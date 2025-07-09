MP Urges Urgent Intervention for Indian Nurse Facing Execution in Yemen

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for immediate diplomatic intervention to save Nimisha Priya, an Indian national scheduled for execution by Yemeni authorities on July 16. Convicted for murder in 2018, Priya's case has drawn widespread concern and calls for governmental action.

Brittas criticized the central government for shifting responsibility onto Priya's financially disadvantaged family despite earlier assurances of support. He emphasized that the 'Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council' is prepared to pay blood money to secure her release, but requires governmental facilitation to finalize negotiations with Yemeni stakeholders.

Brittas highlighted inconsistencies in the government's responses and urged proactive measures to protect Priya's life. Despite the action council providing $40,000 as an initial payment, there has been no update from the government on the required blood money amount or negotiation progress, potentially risking Priya's life as her execution date looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)