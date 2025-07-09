Karnataka Dy CM Hits Back at Kumaraswamy: 'Let Him Secure Funds First'

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar lashed out at Union Minister and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, accusing him of 'empty talk' after failing to secure central funds for the state's infrastructure projects. The criticism centered on a proposed tunnel corridor in Bengaluru.

In a press briefing at Karnataka Bhawan in New Delhi, Shivakumar highlighted the Congress-led state government's intentions are focused on accelerating development projects, especially road widening, rather than indulging in cabinet expansion talks. He stressed the need for Defense Ministry cooperation for required lands.

Further, he addressed pending nominations for four MLC seats and emphasized the importance of the media in the political sphere, promising one seat for the sector. Shivakumar also clarified his efforts in securing appointments with senior Congress leaders, dismissing speculations about meetings with Sonia Gandhi.