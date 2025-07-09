Left Menu

India Fast-Tracks Indigenous Drone Acquisition Amidst Operation Sindoor

India plans to accelerate the acquisition of 87 MALE drones to enhance surveillance amid Operation Sindoor. A Rs 20,000 crore tri-service proposal seeks indigenous manufacturing, involving major Indian defense players. The initiative marks a shift towards self-reliance and aims to develop a local drone production ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 19:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Amid ongoing Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, India is ramping up efforts to acquire 87 medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) drones, significantly boosting its surveillance capacity along sea and land borders. The initiative falls under the Make in India drive, aiming to enhance the armed forces' ability to monitor enemy movements along critical areas from Pakistan to China and maritime zones.

A tri-service project proposal worth roughly Rs 20,000 crore, spearheaded by the Indian Air Force (IAF), is anticipated to be deliberated by the defense ministry in an upcoming high-level meeting, according to defense sources. The project mandates over 60 percent indigenous content, drawing interest from major defense companies, sources disclosed.

Potential contenders for the program include notable names like Adani Defence, Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited, Raphe mPhibr, Tata Advanced Systems, Larsen & Toubro, and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. These drones, expected to fly continuously for more than 30 hours at altitudes surpassing 35,000 feet, signify the first significant indigenous MALE-class drone project as previous large-scale orders favored Israeli vendors.

A scientific analysis by the Integrated Defence Staff determined the number of drones required, factoring in the critical areas demanding coverage. Additionally, the Indian forces are set to receive 32 MQ-9B Predator drones from the US as part of a foreign military sales arrangement. The overarching project aims to foster a domestic drone production ecosystem, boosting Indian firms' ability to craft advanced defense systems, sources explained.

