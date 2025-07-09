Left Menu

Monsoon Havoc: Himachal Pradesh Battles Nature's Fury

Himachal Pradesh's monsoon season has left 85 dead due to weather-related tragedies and road accidents. Mandi district is the worst-hit, with significant infrastructure damage across the state. The State Disaster Management Authority reports 129 injuries and ongoing restoration efforts amid continuous heavy rain. Residents urged to stay alert and cautious.

Updated: 09-07-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 20:14 IST
Monsoon Havoc: Himachal Pradesh Battles Nature's Fury
NDRF personnel conducting rescue operations in Mandi district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 85 lives so far, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). Among these, 54 fatalities are a direct result of rain-related disasters, including landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts. Additionally, 31 deaths have been attributed to road accidents.

Mandi district emerges as the worst-hit region, reporting 17 deaths due to rain-induced incidents. Other severely impacted districts include Kangra, Hamirpur, and others. The SDMA has recorded 129 injuries and 34 individuals missing in relation to these weather phenomena.

Infrastructural damage is widespread, with 174 roads blocked, 162 electricity transformers disrupted, and 755 water supply schemes affected by the persistent rains. Temporary restorations are underway as the state fights to maintain essential services. Authorities continue to urge caution, advising residents to avoid travel in vulnerable areas.

