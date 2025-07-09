Monsoon Havoc: Himachal Pradesh Battles Nature's Fury

The monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 85 lives so far, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). Among these, 54 fatalities are a direct result of rain-related disasters, including landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts. Additionally, 31 deaths have been attributed to road accidents.

Mandi district emerges as the worst-hit region, reporting 17 deaths due to rain-induced incidents. Other severely impacted districts include Kangra, Hamirpur, and others. The SDMA has recorded 129 injuries and 34 individuals missing in relation to these weather phenomena.

Infrastructural damage is widespread, with 174 roads blocked, 162 electricity transformers disrupted, and 755 water supply schemes affected by the persistent rains. Temporary restorations are underway as the state fights to maintain essential services. Authorities continue to urge caution, advising residents to avoid travel in vulnerable areas.