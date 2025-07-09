Dangote Refinery Expands Reach with Namibian Storage Tanks

Nigeria's Dangote petroleum refinery is poised to further cement its influence in Africa's energy sector by constructing storage tanks in Namibia. These facilities will accommodate at least 1.6 million barrels of gasoline and diesel, enabling the supply of refined fuel to southern African nations, including Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

This bold initiative highlights Dangote's strategy to reshape energy trade flows within the region. The refinery, which began operations last year, was built at a staggering cost of $20 billion. It is owned by Africa's wealthiest individual, Aliko Dangote, and has been steadily increasing production to capture new markets.

The project is set to commence soon in Namibia's port city of Walvis Bay, although specifics regarding the financial outlay remain undisclosed. This venture represents a key step in Dangote's vision to dominate the supply of refined products across Africa and beyond.

