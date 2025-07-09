Drought Threatens Rostov's Wheat, Stavropol Eyes Record Harvest

In Russia's agricultural landscape, two major wheat-growing regions are experiencing vastly different outcomes. Rostov is enduring its second consecutive year of drought, significantly affecting its wheat yield. With the harvesting season approaching, Governor Yuri Slyusar forecasts a 20% decrease in crop production from last year's 10.1 million tons.

Meanwhile, Stavropol enjoys much better weather conditions this year, resulting in a potential record-breaking wheat harvest. With a 30% increase in rainfall, hopes are high for Russia's overall grain harvest to reach 135 million metric tons. Stavropol's improved conditions might position it as the new leader in wheat production, overtaking Rostov.

Despite these regional differences, Russia's farmers face challenges from high interest rates and equipment shortages. As climate change opens new lands for agriculture, the country aims to manage existing yields while expanding cultivation areas. Yet, the high costs of inputs and machinery shortages pose significant hurdles to meeting export demands.

